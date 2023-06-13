 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 13 June 2023

Update 0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11462831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update 0.6 is now live! Here's a list of the changes:

  • The phrase "You know the rules" has been removed for 'Auction' and replaced with another phrase for 'Cat in a Poke'
  • Fixed: the game bug that occurred when there were multiple categories with the same names
  • Fixed: the visual effect causing the speech bubble to shrink didn't work properly
  • Fixed: the 'Auction' mechanic has been reworked. The selecting player no longer starts with a 1-point bid at the beginning of the question
  • The tutorial descriptions for 'Cat in a Poke' and 'Action' have been added to the 'How to play' window (Thanks to Dobby for suggesting this!)
  • While waiting for players to join, hovering over a player's icon with the mouse now displays their name

Enjoy the update!

