The update 0.6 is now live! Here's a list of the changes:
- The phrase "You know the rules" has been removed for 'Auction' and replaced with another phrase for 'Cat in a Poke'
- Fixed: the game bug that occurred when there were multiple categories with the same names
- Fixed: the visual effect causing the speech bubble to shrink didn't work properly
- Fixed: the 'Auction' mechanic has been reworked. The selecting player no longer starts with a 1-point bid at the beginning of the question
- The tutorial descriptions for 'Cat in a Poke' and 'Action' have been added to the 'How to play' window (Thanks to Dobby for suggesting this!)
- While waiting for players to join, hovering over a player's icon with the mouse now displays their name
Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update