Diesel Legacy Open Beta Update #1

Pressing F1 will now turn off the music.

Added a macro button for B+D together, defaulted to Left Trigger. If you’ve already mapped your buttons before this patch you must manually map this button.

Fixed matchmaking for 2-person Meetup teams in Online.

Fixed a disconnection issue at match start that could result in lopsided 2v1 online matches. This might return as a feature!

If the game fails to establish a connection to anyone in an online match when joining, that group is now ignored when continuing the search until a match is successfully joined.

Rory’s Thermal Fatigue can properly change lanes when holding down the Throw macro button, rather than requiring the A+B buttons specifically.

Made Ruby’s standing collision slightly taller so Rotwang can’t fly over her at his lowest height. Ensured existing crossups still work on her.

Entering Training Mode correctly keeps your chosen color.

Fixed “Login Failed” for usernames shorter than 3 characters.

Fixed errors in General, Ruby, and Fritz move lists.

Please update the build before attempting to connect online - all players will need to be on the same client version in order to play together.

Thanks to everyone playing and everyone reporting bugs!