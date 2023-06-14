 Skip to content

Diesel Legacy Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Diesel Legacy Open Beta Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 11462776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pressing F1 will now turn off the music.
  • Added a macro button for B+D together, defaulted to Left Trigger. If you’ve already mapped your buttons before this patch you must manually map this button.
  • Fixed matchmaking for 2-person Meetup teams in Online.
  • Fixed a disconnection issue at match start that could result in lopsided 2v1 online matches. This might return as a feature!
  • If the game fails to establish a connection to anyone in an online match when joining, that group is now ignored when continuing the search until a match is successfully joined.
  • Rory’s Thermal Fatigue can properly change lanes when holding down the Throw macro button, rather than requiring the A+B buttons specifically.
  • Made Ruby’s standing collision slightly taller so Rotwang can’t fly over her at his lowest height. Ensured existing crossups still work on her.
  • Entering Training Mode correctly keeps your chosen color.
  • Fixed “Login Failed” for usernames shorter than 3 characters.
  • Fixed errors in General, Ruby, and Fritz move lists.

Please update the build before attempting to connect online - all players will need to be on the same client version in order to play together.

Thanks to everyone playing and everyone reporting bugs!

  • The Diesel Legacy Team

