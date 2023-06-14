Diesel Legacy Open Beta Update #1

- Pressing F1 will now turn off the music.
- Added a macro button for B+D together, defaulted to Left Trigger. If you’ve already mapped your buttons before this patch you must manually map this button.
- Fixed matchmaking for 2-person Meetup teams in Online.
- Fixed a disconnection issue at match start that could result in lopsided 2v1 online matches. This might return as a feature!
- If the game fails to establish a connection to anyone in an online match when joining, that group is now ignored when continuing the search until a match is successfully joined.
- Rory’s Thermal Fatigue can properly change lanes when holding down the Throw macro button, rather than requiring the A+B buttons specifically.
- Made Ruby’s standing collision slightly taller so Rotwang can’t fly over her at his lowest height. Ensured existing crossups still work on her.
- Entering Training Mode correctly keeps your chosen color.
- Fixed “Login Failed” for usernames shorter than 3 characters.
- Fixed errors in General, Ruby, and Fritz move lists.
Please update the build before attempting to connect online - all players will need to be on the same client version in order to play together.
Thanks to everyone playing and everyone reporting bugs!
- The Diesel Legacy Team
Changed files in this update