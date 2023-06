Share · View all patches · Build 11462775 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

-better scaling for bad hit contact resulting in worse hit power / launch angle

-more hit power variance between weak/strong characters

-ball physics a bit more floaty

-improved swing animations for HIPPO, GIRAFFE, BEAR

-fixed some bugs with baserunners and when batter gets walked

-some improved UI (lots more related to this to come with 1.0)