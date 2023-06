Hey Panda Peeps!

As the month comes to a close, why not end it with a bang? And by a “bang”, we mean a banging sale! Between June 22 and June 27, all Diamond purchases will give you 20% bonus Diamonds. But don’t you worry, that’s not all! Every Diamond bundle will come with Nimh’s Summer Outfit. So treat yourself to some rock candy and some eye candy!

We love you so hard!

The Pandas