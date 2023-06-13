Update 29 - Hotfix 1

This hotfix is addressing some of the issues players are reporting. We appreciate everyone's patience while we address these problems in a timely manner! We will continue to address issues in future hotfixes.

If you are still having launch issues, please visit our troubleshooting FAQ, join our Discord #pc-troubleshooting channel, or email our support team at support@vankrupt.com

Patchnotes

-Added setting to enable/disable hand smoothing

-Added Vive OpenXR plugin for Cosmos + Focus 3 controller support

-Added Varjo OpenXR Plugin

-Adjusted framerate for scopes to unlimited

-Adjusted cosmos controllers from hold to grip to toggle grip

-Fixed swap locomotion + left hand dominant hand cause scoreboard to be on left hand

-Fixed gun adjuster if using swap locomotion

-Fixed moderation view not allowing users to click on buttons

-Fixed admin menu

-Fixed gun shell mesh being wrong on certain guns, adjusted shotgun shell ejection velocity/rotation

-Fixed HTC Vive taunt button for The Hide.

-Fixed cosmos controller offsets

-Fixed The Hide taunt button for Vive Wands

-Fixed godray in prophunt breaking in Industry

TTT

-Fixed for TTT watch attaching incorrectly in high playercount, high latency lobbies.

-Improved Hypnotiser UX. Fix for Hypnotiser not auto-disabling when non-Hypnotist picks it up