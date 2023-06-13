- Changed the description of the "Easier start" option (under Settings>Gameplay) to match the new values (from the update 1.13)
- Minor improvements to the Turkish translation
Goblin and Coins II update for 13 June 2023
Update 1.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Goblin and Coins II Windows base Depot 694991
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 694992 Depot 694992
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update