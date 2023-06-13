 Skip to content

Australian Football Coach 2023 update for 13 June 2023

Version 2023.1.22 released!

Version 2023.1.22 (released 14 June 2023)

  • Fixed: Colour red was being saved in custom team editor, but would appear as white if you switched to another league and switched back (foreground colour)
  • Fixed: Colour teal was being saved as foreground when background was selected by user
  • Fixed: Rising star and leading goalscorer were switched in player biography generator
  • Fixed: Player skills were going through the roof during the offseason
  • Fixed?: Grand final stadium was not holding on league editor panel
  • Fixed: One of the consecutive goals article feeds was substituting the designated home team in for the away team
  • Fixed?: Goal leaders were showing distinct goals scored (so if player A and B led the league with 10 goals and C had 9, would show A:10 C:9)
  • Fixed: Injury frequency and trade frequency were updating correctly but not "sticking"
  • Improved: Rucks now get a bonus when determining form adjustments
  • Added: Drafts to league selection in league editor

