 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Headz Go Racing update for 13 June 2023

Small patch/update V 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11462425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made the AI generally easier to beat (ongoing)
Added additional collision avoidance code to the AI.
Added a world tour reset button.
Fixed a bug stopping you activating the time trial in rally mode.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2105761 Depot 2105761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link