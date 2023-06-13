Patch 1.1 Beta 4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Published more bug fixes and improvements based on feedback:

Added note showing highest floor reached in endemic mode to main menu

Fixed not getting 'not enough space' popup when grabbing pistol bullets sometimes

Reduced chance Double Packed upgrade successfully works

Reduced chance enemies drop ammo on death after getting Full Pockets upgrade

Fixed 'Show map' button covering descriptions

Made 'show map' button and 'locks' and 'money' display in endemic mode be translatable

Made so enemies spawned from biomasses cannot hibernate on death

Fixed spectral zombie on spikr getting upgrades

Fixed enemy upgrades being applied multiple times on selection

Fixed exit door being wrong color in full map view

This update is on the beta branch

To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game on the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"