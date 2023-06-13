 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endoparasitic update for 13 June 2023

Patch 1.1 Beta 4

Share · View all patches · Build 11462405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Published more bug fixes and improvements based on feedback:

  • Added note showing highest floor reached in endemic mode to main menu
  • Fixed not getting 'not enough space' popup when grabbing pistol bullets sometimes
  • Reduced chance Double Packed upgrade successfully works
  • Reduced chance enemies drop ammo on death after getting Full Pockets upgrade
  • Fixed 'Show map' button covering descriptions
  • Made 'show map' button and 'locks' and 'money' display in endemic mode be translatable
  • Made so enemies spawned from biomasses cannot hibernate on death
  • Fixed spectral zombie on spikr getting upgrades
  • Fixed enemy upgrades being applied multiple times on selection
  • Fixed exit door being wrong color in full map view

This update is on the beta branch
To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game on the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11462405
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2124781 Depot 2124781
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2124782 Depot 2124782
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2124783 Depot 2124783
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2124784 Depot 2124784
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link