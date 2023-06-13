Patch 1.1 Beta 4

Published more bug fixes and improvements based on feedback:
- Added note showing highest floor reached in endemic mode to main menu
- Fixed not getting 'not enough space' popup when grabbing pistol bullets sometimes
- Reduced chance Double Packed upgrade successfully works
- Reduced chance enemies drop ammo on death after getting Full Pockets upgrade
- Fixed 'Show map' button covering descriptions
- Made 'show map' button and 'locks' and 'money' display in endemic mode be translatable
- Made so enemies spawned from biomasses cannot hibernate on death
- Fixed spectral zombie on spikr getting upgrades
- Fixed enemy upgrades being applied multiple times on selection
- Fixed exit door being wrong color in full map view
This update is on the beta branch
To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game on the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"
Changed depots in beta branch