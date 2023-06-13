 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beyond The Evil update for 13 June 2023

Patch v1.0.3 - Small Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11462320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed the boxes collider.

  • Fixed the possibility of being stuck in the map corners.

  • Fixed the boxes zoom in the chapter 2.

  • Fixed the Buddha names.

  • BlackHawk Games.

Our Social Medias:
https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1676051 Depot 1676051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link