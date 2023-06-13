Patch v1.0.3 - Small Fixes!

BUG FIXES
Fixed the boxes collider.
Fixed the possibility of being stuck in the map corners.
Fixed the boxes zoom in the chapter 2.
Fixed the Buddha names.
BlackHawk Games.
Our Social Medias:
https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames
