[UPDATE] VERSION 0.48.0

Created new sights for all armored vehicles in the game (information was taken from official sources).
Improved navigation for AI (calculation of the path after the destruction of the environment, etc.).
Added new vehicles "BMP-2".
Improved loading screen.
Improved "Economy".
Reduced AI combat range (in tactical game mode).
Fixed AI (your fighters do not change position without an order).
Fixed reload display for armored vehicles.
Fixed the position of some magazines for AK-12, AK-12B, RPK, etc.
Fixed collision with some objects.
Fixed icons for L40 and VSS rifles.
Fixed some bugs.
Fixed localization.
Optimization of the graphic part of the game.
