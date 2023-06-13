 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 13 June 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.48.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Created new sights for all armored vehicles in the game (information was taken from official sources).

  • Improved navigation for AI (calculation of the path after the destruction of the environment, etc.).

  • Added new vehicles "BMP-2".

  • Improved loading screen.

  • Improved "Economy".

  • Reduced AI combat range (in tactical game mode).

  • Fixed AI (your fighters do not change position without an order).

  • Fixed reload display for armored vehicles.

  • Fixed the position of some magazines for AK-12, AK-12B, RPK, etc.

  • Fixed collision with some objects.

  • Fixed icons for L40 and VSS rifles.

  • Fixed some bugs.

  • Fixed localization.

  • Optimization of the graphic part of the game.

