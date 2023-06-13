Patch 0.4.0 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Hey there fellas, we are finally ready to bring in the beta changes to the main! We have reworked difficulties across the board, the base difficulty (normal) should feel way more challenging than it used to be, easy mode should still be a place for chill gameplay, and the hard mode will feature enemies with empowered abilities and stronger zone mechanics.

Elite fights are now more central to the game, each one themed around the shadow hero with a miniboss-style fight at the end, where the shadow hero has access to its third level skill (or an entire new effect)! You will be able to see what the hero will be while navigating in the node map, so plan your route carefully!

Items and the economy have also received a massive overhaul, we have changed the generic damage type into Intellect and Strength that favors different heroes and brought with it many different effect items from each damage school.

We are aware that the beta testers are just a very dedicated fraction of the playerbase, so we will be hearing extra carefully for feedback on these changes regardless if you played the beta or not.

We are having a lot of fun playing the game in this new direction and hope that y’all enjoy it as well!

Systems

NEW Save System

It is finally here! You will now be able to quit and resume a run through the continue button in the main menu.

NEW Item Pool

You will now be able to customize the items that will appear in your runs and the free items that you start with.

There are some items that can’t be removed (we are calling them Basic Items), these are your standard +stat items. Besides this rule, you can play with as many or as few items in the pool as you choose.

You can also select Rare and Epic items as favorites, when you roll for starting items before a run starts, you will receive random items among your favorites. If you don’t have any favorites, you will get a random item among non-removed ones.

Combat

We have reworked the difficulty system and added enemy scaling to the game. As you approach the boss, the enemies will get more numerous and more powerful.

The node map was also extended and broken into two acts: Act one you go through enemy Tiers 1 and 2, ending with a chest node that gives you a legendary item; Act 2 will have more elites and enemies from tiers 3 and 4, ending with the boss.

Wicked Difficulty

Beyond a small increase in damage and health, when going from Normal to Wicked, enemy nanas, bosses, and zone hazards will have their abilities empowered. This will mean shorter delays, more Barkskin stacks, less Oxygen, and so on. Enjoy! :)

Sudden Death

After the fight drags for more than 1 minute, enemies will progressively gain movement speed. This feature can be disabled in the Difficulties menu.

Zones

Forest

Boss

-The boss now also throws a volley of Poisonous Mushrooms when he starts his Cleave attack in the second half of the fight.

-The Barkskin that the boss gains has been re-scaled to start with fewer stacks on the first half and more stacks in the second half of the fight.

Frost

Frost Melee Nana

-New ability: When under 50% health, gains armor

Frost Ranged Nana

-Now fires two icicles at the same time on an angle

Frost Mage Nana

-New ability: Invokes a miniature Blizzard that slows an area and deals damage after a delay

Deep

Deep Melee Nana

-Now also gains Haste when reduced to 50% health

Heroes

All hero skills have been rebalanced under the new damage system, each skill will now have a specific scale (either Strength (red) or Intellect (blue)). Check the tooltips!

Hero experience

-Tokens to level up increased from 3 to 5

-Now Combat nodes grant MVP heroes tokens:

-Normal Combat: The MVP hero gains 1 token

-Elite Combat: The MVP and SVP heroes each gain 1 token

-If a MVP hero is at level 3, the token will go to the next best ranked hero

Knight

-New ability: At the start of the wave, gains Block stacks equal to armor

Viking

-New ability: When under 50% health, doubles all his armor

Synergies

Synergies that granted damage have been reworked to give Strength and/or Intellect

Heavenly

-No longer gives damage

-Now charges based on healing received and unleashes a holy shockwave once enough power has been accumulated dealing massive AoE damage

Shop

-Shop reroll rarity now is displayed in the top center of the shop window

-Shop reroll cost now increases by 1 every time you use it in the same shop. This feature can be disabled in the Difficulties menu

-Item costs changed from 1/2/3/5 to 1/3/5/9

Items

We have reworked our item selection to include more options with interesting effects for all sorts of niches.

Damage Items

-New basic items have been added to INT, old damage items were converted to STR

-Lots of new options for both INT and STR effect items

Healing Items

-Healing power no longer exists as a basic status

-New items that should help parties with low/no healers

Tanking Items

-Options have been redistributed at each tier

Movement Speed Items

-Lot’s of new options to go fast

Other Items

-Economy based items