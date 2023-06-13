 Skip to content

The Sword That Kills Christmas update for 13 June 2023

Saving Unlocked!

Share · View all patches · Build 11462176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What they said, this technology is way beyond what any video game's done before.

"Saving didn't exist before RubDoff did it" -2pac

"Big head on the beat" -Ghandi

"Changed the game forever" -Micheal Yourdone

"I'll still beat yo ass" -Santa

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255051 Depot 2255051
  • Loading history…
