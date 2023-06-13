New Patch! (June 13th)

Share · View all patches · Build 11462042 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 22:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Today's patch brings some new additions to Device of Bakudan along with some fixes:

7 new achievements! Wow!

Ice Worm changes:

HP decreased

Damage and ice effect duration increased

Chaos Lord changes:

Damage increased

Now the Chaos Lord can take damage from Electric Clouds (Ice+Electric) and Water Explosions (Ice+Fire)

HP decreased in phases 1 and 2, and increased in phase 3

Shield HP doubled

Bomb changes:

Water Explosion's AoE and damage increased, and the damage scales properly with the Ice Bomb's level

Electric Cloud's outline has been fixed to show the real size of the cloud

Health Bombs now deal a LOT of damage in early game

New difficulty setting!

This difficulty setting modifies enemy HP, damage and how long they wait between attacks

Ranges from 1 (Normal) to 2 (Hard)

Killing a boss increases the game difficulty by 0.1

Other fixes (SFX, VFX, balancing)

To be added:

Save system

Chaos Lord frequent beam attack

SFX additions + fixes

VFX fixes

More balancing fixes

Visual feedback when a bomb becomes amplified

See you next patch! Thank you for playing Device of Bakudan and I hope everyone enjoys these new changes!