New Patch! (June 13th)

Hey everyone!
Today's patch brings some new additions to Device of Bakudan along with some fixes:
7 new achievements! Wow!
Ice Worm changes:
- HP decreased
- Damage and ice effect duration increased
Chaos Lord changes:
- Damage increased
- Now the Chaos Lord can take damage from Electric Clouds (Ice+Electric) and Water Explosions (Ice+Fire)
- HP decreased in phases 1 and 2, and increased in phase 3
- Shield HP doubled
Bomb changes:
- Water Explosion's AoE and damage increased, and the damage scales properly with the Ice Bomb's level
- Electric Cloud's outline has been fixed to show the real size of the cloud
- Health Bombs now deal a LOT of damage in early game
New difficulty setting!
- This difficulty setting modifies enemy HP, damage and how long they wait between attacks
- Ranges from 1 (Normal) to 2 (Hard)
- Killing a boss increases the game difficulty by 0.1
Other fixes (SFX, VFX, balancing)
To be added:
- Save system
- Chaos Lord frequent beam attack
- SFX additions + fixes
- VFX fixes
- More balancing fixes
- Visual feedback when a bomb becomes amplified
See you next patch! Thank you for playing Device of Bakudan and I hope everyone enjoys these new changes!
Changed files in this update