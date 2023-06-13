 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Device of Bakudan update for 13 June 2023

New Patch! (June 13th)

Share · View all patches · Build 11462042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Today's patch brings some new additions to Device of Bakudan along with some fixes:

7 new achievements! Wow!

Ice Worm changes:

  • HP decreased
  • Damage and ice effect duration increased

Chaos Lord changes:

  • Damage increased
  • Now the Chaos Lord can take damage from Electric Clouds (Ice+Electric) and Water Explosions (Ice+Fire)
  • HP decreased in phases 1 and 2, and increased in phase 3
  • Shield HP doubled

Bomb changes:

  • Water Explosion's AoE and damage increased, and the damage scales properly with the Ice Bomb's level
  • Electric Cloud's outline has been fixed to show the real size of the cloud
  • Health Bombs now deal a LOT of damage in early game

New difficulty setting!

  • This difficulty setting modifies enemy HP, damage and how long they wait between attacks
  • Ranges from 1 (Normal) to 2 (Hard)
  • Killing a boss increases the game difficulty by 0.1

Other fixes (SFX, VFX, balancing)

To be added:

  • Save system
  • Chaos Lord frequent beam attack
  • SFX additions + fixes
  • VFX fixes
  • More balancing fixes
  • Visual feedback when a bomb becomes amplified

See you next patch! Thank you for playing Device of Bakudan and I hope everyone enjoys these new changes!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2328891 Depot 2328891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link