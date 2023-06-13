Mythrel v0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11462027 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 21:19:10 UTC by Wendy

A completely random player now kicks off the game, regardless of whether they created the realm or not.

You can now report players, bugs, and suggest new features directly from the game, thanks to the new "/reportplayer <username>" command while in-realm chat.

Enjoy the silence with the new "/mute" command. This feature allows you to mute other players via the in-realm chat.

Dragon Scale Bazaar now has a Deactivate button for avatar frames.

Revamped "Realm History" to load much quicker!

Moved some logic functions (including mana-related functions) to the server for smoother gameplay.

Fixed the two deck bug for Origin and Tranquil quick play

Enhanced the input while selecting a card: now, only one card can be selected at a time.

Solved a possible issue where the mana could exceed 10.

Resolved a bug with attacking and ending your turn too quickly, this resolved a multitude of bugs related to this. This should make gameplay overall much less "buggy".

Addressed a problem where times weren't displaying correctly for all regions. This should make the game more accessible for our international players.

Resolved an issue where password input was missing on Gauntlet realm creation.

Fixed a problem with the timer being interactable on the right of the realm screen.

Addressed an issue where joining realms and the realm list weren't functioning as expected.

We've made fixes to windowed "borderless" fullscreen mode on Windows for a smoother gaming experience.

Many other updates, bug fixes, and improvements have been made!

As always, we appreciate the feedback from our gaming community. You help us make Mythrel better with each update! Enjoy the game. See you in the realms!