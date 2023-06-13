 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 13 June 2023

Update 14.11 alpha

CHANGES LOG

Improvements
  • Implemented two ways to install furniture in the train, on a grid or free installation when the shift is pressed.
  • Added ability to enable V-Sync.
  • Removed unrealistic grass surface glow.
  • Fixed clipping of AK geometry closer to the stock.
  • Now the zombies in the area of the supermarket with the Boss are static, which should prevent one of the zombies from breaking the doors in the supermarket.

Corrected mistakes
  • Fixed accelerated movement when holding WA or WD.
  • Fixed a bug where it was difficult to improve the armor on the inside of the railing for the train.


