Update 14.11 alpha

CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Implemented two ways to install furniture in the train, on a grid or free installation when the shift is pressed.
- Added ability to enable V-Sync.
- Removed unrealistic grass surface glow.
- Fixed clipping of AK geometry closer to the stock.
- Now the zombies in the area of the supermarket with the Boss are static, which should prevent one of the zombies from breaking the doors in the supermarket.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed accelerated movement when holding WA or WD.
- Fixed a bug where it was difficult to improve the armor on the inside of the railing for the train.
Changed files in this update