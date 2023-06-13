 Skip to content

Silent Sector update for 13 June 2023

Patch 1.5 (8)

Share · View all patches · Build 11461859

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with floppy disk (Cubes quest line).
  • Rattlebaby weapons have a 20 percent chance of igniting the target.
  • The Blob projectiles are 20 percent faster.

