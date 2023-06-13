- Fixed bug with floppy disk (Cubes quest line).
- Rattlebaby weapons have a 20 percent chance of igniting the target.
- The Blob projectiles are 20 percent faster.
Silent Sector update for 13 June 2023
Patch 1.5 (8)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
