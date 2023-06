Share · View all patches · Build 11461838 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Brotato is going to celebrate its Full Release on June 23rd!

A content update will be accompanying the release with new characters, items, elites and more.

In fact, you can test it out right now by going on the beta branch of the game.

Thank you all for your continued support!