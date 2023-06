Message Incoming . . .

Because of an error preventing Version 1.2.4 from being built, Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli is being rolledback to Version 1.2.2 until Version 1.2.4 can be fixed.

Bug Reports

If you encounter any bugs, glitches or issues playing the game after this update, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports

End of communication . . .