6/13/23 - Chaos Chain Patch 1.9.1

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next small patch for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

FIXED Psion background giving a 5% reduction to mettle cost of skills instead of giving 5% stress damage resistance

Changes & Additions:

Disabled "Powerful Projection" icon from always being visible for the Psion background (It's still working as intended and applying properly, but the icon has been set to blank like the rest of the other hidden statuses - I meant to turn it off before, but forgot to after testing)

All psionic attacks are now considered to be a certain hit instead of a special attack - with a chance of missing - since they already have a flat chance to fail (I felt it was a bit too punishing that the enemy could dodge these attacks on top of them being able to fail)

Safety glasses renamed to ballistic glasses (Fits more of what I meant them to represent) and their stats have been adjusted from (+1% hit, +1% critical, +1% blinded resistance >>> +2% blinded resistance, +3% critical evasion - Their value has also gone up from 15 base cost to 24 base cost)

Added Focusing lense accessory (Inv: 1, Gear, Accessory, +1% Blinded Res, +3% Hit Chance, +1% Confused Res, +2% Critical Chance, +3% Experience)

Cassia's starting overlay occuset equipment has been replaced with the new focusing lense

Updated some shop listings

Added new icon art for a few items

Adjusted some icon art to make them fit better

Some miscellaneous minor changes and tweaks

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː