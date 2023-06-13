 Skip to content

Cathodemer update for 13 June 2023

Update 2.8.0

Update 2.8.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Larger update for 2023

New feature:

  • Change the parts drawing order in any of the multi part module pages (Figure, Arabesque, Source) by dragging the monitors at the top middle monitor view.

Changes:

  • Noise oscillator rewritten: now noise has more possible resolution and actual effects on the Figure part parameters.
  • Source parts show some file/stream/cam information before turning them online.

Bug fixes:

  • Figure parts importing .gif files now reads alpha/invisibility correctly.
  • Figure frame size change now safe while rendering the part. It shouldn't crash the app in any case.
  • Frame snatching now works from all five Source parts.
  • UI text formatting now at correct sizes when having Windows 10 display scaling on.
  • Parameter edit now handles integer numbers with boundaries correctly.
  • Other minor UI fixes.

