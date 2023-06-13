Update 2.8.0

Larger update for 2023
New feature:
- Change the parts drawing order in any of the multi part module pages (Figure, Arabesque, Source) by dragging the monitors at the top middle monitor view.
Changes:
- Noise oscillator rewritten: now noise has more possible resolution and actual effects on the Figure part parameters.
- Source parts show some file/stream/cam information before turning them online.
Bug fixes:
- Figure parts importing .gif files now reads alpha/invisibility correctly.
- Figure frame size change now safe while rendering the part. It shouldn't crash the app in any case.
- Frame snatching now works from all five Source parts.
- UI text formatting now at correct sizes when having Windows 10 display scaling on.
- Parameter edit now handles integer numbers with boundaries correctly.
- Other minor UI fixes.
Changed files in this update