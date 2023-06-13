Update 0.2

Added:
- New map section with local mine.
- Day and Night cycle.
- The blacksmith's house is now accessible.
- Bucket (basic container for carrying items).
- New item: Crossguard [M]
- Missing sound effects.
Changed:
- Player moves faster (walking and sprinting).
- New design of the title screen.
- Improved landscape.
- Recipe paper on the smelting furnace moved to a more visible location.
- The furnace ladle has been moved for easier handling.
Fixed:
- Interaction randomly stops highlighting.
- The workbench and furnace ladle are highlighted only if they can produce an item.
Changed files in this update