Enchanted Blacksmith Playtest update for 13 June 2023

Update 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11461557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • New map section with local mine.
  • Day and Night cycle.
  • The blacksmith's house is now accessible.
  • Bucket (basic container for carrying items).
  • New item: Crossguard [M]
  • Missing sound effects.

Changed:

  • Player moves faster (walking and sprinting).
  • New design of the title screen.
  • Improved landscape.
  • Recipe paper on the smelting furnace moved to a more visible location.
  • The furnace ladle has been moved for easier handling.

Fixed:

  • Interaction randomly stops highlighting.
  • The workbench and furnace ladle are highlighted only if they can produce an item.

