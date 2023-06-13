Update v0.1.6

Changes
- Tire grip: The way the tires interact with the track now changes depending on the tire life and weather conditions.
- Reduced Tire punishment - The speed punishment for being on the wrong tires has been reduced. Also, the speed punishment for being on 0% tire life has been reduced.
- AI Speed: Has been reduced for Series 1
Improvements
- Collision System: Detecting when to enable/disable collision has been improved
- Visuals: Lighting has been improved
Bug Fixes
- Several Vehicles getting spawned for the same user
- AI vehicles appearing pink
- Camera shake when overlapping a player with collision disabled
- Other minor fixes
