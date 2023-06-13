 Skip to content

Formula Bwoah update for 13 June 2023

Update v0.1.6

Update v0.1.6

Changes

  • Tire grip: The way the tires interact with the track now changes depending on the tire life and weather conditions.
  • Reduced Tire punishment - The speed punishment for being on the wrong tires has been reduced. Also, the speed punishment for being on 0% tire life has been reduced.
  • AI Speed: Has been reduced for Series 1

Improvements

  • Collision System: Detecting when to enable/disable collision has been improved
  • Visuals: Lighting has been improved

Bug Fixes

  • Several Vehicles getting spawned for the same user
  • AI vehicles appearing pink
  • Camera shake when overlapping a player with collision disabled
  • Other minor fixes

