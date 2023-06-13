 Skip to content

Smushi Come Home update for 13 June 2023

Small Hotfix version 1.0.5.1

Build 11461238

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the hotfix 1.0.5.1 we're fixing:

  • UI glitch when crafting skins
  • getting stuck on capybara during sibling questline

We also heard from some of you that the game was flagged by your anti virus software. If that happened, it was most likely a false positive as described by Steam here: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/5F3D-1477-AFF9-C4F3 as Steam applications are scanned by Steam anyway.

We did use the official Steam wrapper for our launcher which might have been the issue as some new virus probably behaves similar to Steam and was therefore flagged. For this version we have not used the Steam wrapper and just used the normal Unity application. If you had issues with your virus software before, please try again now and report back to us if it's now working or not! In the meantime we will send the application to some anti-virus vendors to be verified and added to their whitelist, which would be an easy fix for future versions, but we're not sure how long that could take!

Until then, we hope that you continue enjoying the game! :)

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion

