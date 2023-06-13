-Further adjusted the hitbox of the 1st boss to make it more consistent when avoiding attacks

-Increased the point value of Squmps to 2 (up from 1)

-Decreased the amount of points that Leaches leech to 4 (down from 5)

-Blurt bullets are now destroyed upon hitting the Ground (prevents their bullets from still being dangerous despite being 90% submerged in the Ground)

Colosseum:

-Added 1 new Modifier

-Rebalanced Reduction slightly

-Adjusted sorting layer of Instinctual's visual effect