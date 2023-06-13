-Further adjusted the hitbox of the 1st boss to make it more consistent when avoiding attacks
-Increased the point value of Squmps to 2 (up from 1)
-Decreased the amount of points that Leaches leech to 4 (down from 5)
-Blurt bullets are now destroyed upon hitting the Ground (prevents their bullets from still being dangerous despite being 90% submerged in the Ground)
Colosseum:
-Added 1 new Modifier
-Rebalanced Reduction slightly
-Adjusted sorting layer of Instinctual's visual effect
