Lords of Solgrund update for 13 June 2023

Patch v0.101

General Changes
  • Added new resolution options (2560x1440, 1650x1050)
Gameplay Changes
  • Instead of picking what type of magic the player has in the menu, now it is 4 researches of which one can be picked ingame
  • Added the 'Charge' ability to Horsemen and Knights allowing them to become uncontrollable, move much faster and deal extreme damage when impacting an enemy
  • Bowmen & Crossbowmen have their melee attack removed, with minimum range set to 3
  • Bowmen & Crossbowmen have their ranged attack increased from 50/90 to 75/115
  • Bowmen & Crossbowmen have their morale attack increased from 15/25 to 20/35
  • Mages now use mana as ammo for their basic attack (1 point per shot)
  • Peasants are no longer trainable
  • Gallows functionality of disabling thieves and bandits transferred to Dungeons
  • Dungeons can now train Bandits and Lepers
  • Added Bard School (entertainment counterpart to Dungeons), which can train the Troubadour
  • Added Puppet Theatre (entertainment to Pillory)
  • Removed declaration of war timer
Bug Fixes
  • Part in hint in tutorial mission 1 about "special building placement" removed
  • Fixed all buildings and units previously disabled being enabled when saving and loading a map
  • Fixed the Campaign narration window being outside of screen on certain resolutions
  • Fixed farmers & woodcutters not being able to plant seeds in some cases when loading a saved game
  • Changing square modes now works properly in multiplayer
  • Fixed another player being able to release soldiers from a garrison of other players in multiplayer
Graphics Changes
  • Added 4x8 and 8x4 mountain sprites for more variety
  • Updated mirrored graphics of the inn
KNOWN ISSUES
  • Siege Workshop is missing graphics
  • Downloading maps and saved games takes far too long

