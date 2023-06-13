Patch v0.101

General Changes
- Added new resolution options (2560x1440, 1650x1050)
Gameplay Changes
- Instead of picking what type of magic the player has in the menu, now it is 4 researches of which one can be picked ingame
- Added the 'Charge' ability to Horsemen and Knights allowing them to become uncontrollable, move much faster and deal extreme damage when impacting an enemy
- Bowmen & Crossbowmen have their melee attack removed, with minimum range set to 3
- Bowmen & Crossbowmen have their ranged attack increased from 50/90 to 75/115
- Bowmen & Crossbowmen have their morale attack increased from 15/25 to 20/35
- Mages now use mana as ammo for their basic attack (1 point per shot)
- Peasants are no longer trainable
- Gallows functionality of disabling thieves and bandits transferred to Dungeons
- Dungeons can now train Bandits and Lepers
- Added Bard School (entertainment counterpart to Dungeons), which can train the Troubadour
- Added Puppet Theatre (entertainment to Pillory)
- Removed declaration of war timer
Bug Fixes
- Part in hint in tutorial mission 1 about "special building placement" removed
- Fixed all buildings and units previously disabled being enabled when saving and loading a map
- Fixed the Campaign narration window being outside of screen on certain resolutions
- Fixed farmers & woodcutters not being able to plant seeds in some cases when loading a saved game
- Changing square modes now works properly in multiplayer
- Fixed another player being able to release soldiers from a garrison of other players in multiplayer
Graphics Changes
- Added 4x8 and 8x4 mountain sprites for more variety
- Updated mirrored graphics of the inn
KNOWN ISSUES
- Siege Workshop is missing graphics
- Downloading maps and saved games takes far too long
Changed depots in dev_console_v branch