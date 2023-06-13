I have updated some of the core set puzzle images, in the Humans category, to be consistent with the art style of the other images. I hope you like them!
Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles update for 13 June 2023
1.4.1 - Puzzle Image Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2244881 Depot 2244881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update