Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles update for 13 June 2023

1.4.1 - Puzzle Image Update

1.4.1 - Puzzle Image Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11460989

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have updated some of the core set puzzle images, in the Humans category, to be consistent with the art style of the other images. I hope you like them!

