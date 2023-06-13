- Disabled radar screen and replaced with BSOD for performance in doomsday mode
- Truck lights should actually light up now
- Truck should actually respond to tornadic winds now even if unoccupied
- Fixed potential bug where if you run away and your truck impacts something you would still die
- Other minor bug fixes
Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 13 June 2023
Hot Fix - Minor Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
