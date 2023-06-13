 Skip to content

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 13 June 2023

Hot Fix - Minor Bug Fixes

Build 11460861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disabled radar screen and replaced with BSOD for performance in doomsday mode
  • Truck lights should actually light up now
  • Truck should actually respond to tornadic winds now even if unoccupied
  • Fixed potential bug where if you run away and your truck impacts something you would still die
  • Other minor bug fixes

