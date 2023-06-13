Patch notes #2

Hello,

We have published a new patch for "One Eleven".

This patch fixes the latest found bugs that were still present in the game. We have also added new dialogues and a new NPC to the game.

Corrections:

translation errors.

grammatical errors of texts.

bugs with actions during interrogations.

Additions:

New NPC Elsa.

Thank you very much for your help in finding bugs. This update has been extensively tested. However, if you find any issues, please let us know.

Sincerely, ViviLatvia.