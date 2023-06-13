 Skip to content

Grand Emprise: Prologue update for 13 June 2023

Ram Optimization Patch (June 13)

Last edited by Wendy

Hi, I released another update based on your feedback!

- Significantly optimized ram usage (previous 15GB~, new 8GB~).

If you want to help out please don’t forget to leave a Steam review. The game went viral in China and most of those players negative reviewed which unfortunately really tanked our overall score. Any extra review helps.

Keep sending me constructive feedback of specific things you want to see improved, either on the Steam forums or on Discord (linked on the store page).
Thanks!

