Hotfix - Coop fixes and improved visuals

This update ensures smoother gameplay and improved skill functionality. We have fine-tuned some skills that were previously inconsistent in cooperative play, enhancing the cooperative experience for you and your friends. Additionally, we have resolved minor visual issues.

Join forces with your allies and dive into the enhanced cooperative gameplay after this hotfix for Ashen Arrows!

Changelog:

fixed a bug where the Ratatoskr Arrow skill didn't have effect when used by a client in a coop game

fixed a bug where the Whistle Arrow skill didn’t have effect when used by a client in a coop game

fixed a bug where Fungus skill didn't trigger in a coop game

fixed a bug where the thunder bomb flew in a strange spin

fixed a visual bug with turning off the physics on graspable items after dropping them

fixed the grab point and position of the hand held staff

visual fixes and particle optimization on enemy status effects: haste and fire

upgraded visuals: throwable bombs now have decals after exploding

Don't forget, we value your feedback! Help us improve your gaming experience by reporting any bugs or issues you encounter.