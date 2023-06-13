Hotfix #3 (June 13th 2023)

Some unintended "featured" that we considered patched have apparently slipped into our previous releases. Hopefully, we've managed to patched them this time and keep them as happy little accidents.

Fixed a bug where certain enemies were not recorded as targets when purifying a portal, resulting in an early exit before killing them all.

Fixed a bug where enemies from Dark Portal could spawn Spirit NPCs and those could be missed when exiting the portal.

Fixed a bug where the main cross at the Golem spawn chamber would collide with the player.

Fixed a bug where, under certain circumstances, the default Strong Attack coudln't be casted.

Fixed a but where, under certain circumstances, the default Strong Attack would remain active until any other offensive action was recorded, creating a funny but unintended bug where you could just walk and hit enemies for no reason (hopefully, this is the last time we have to patch this).

Fixed some enemies' logic issues regarding line of sight.

Fixed a bug where certain type of enemies were unable to perform any action, resulting in them just idling doing nothing.

And that's all we had. Thank you to all of you who keep supporting us and enjoying the game.

Cheers :3