CSD 3 is now Steam Deck Verified!

Hey everyone! I dunno about y'all but I absolutely love my Steam Deck, and I'm super excited to announce that we have a brand new patch that officially makes the game Steam Deck Verified! Woo!

We went back and adjusted the font size and clarity for the food descriptions and stats, as well as added some minor improvements to gameplay related code and brought the game up to the latest Game Maker engine build, which should improve performance for some users! As always you can roll back to the last update should you need to.

Thanks everyone and the details are below- and two more things to announce: late July we're going to have some mouthwatering, absolutely Delicious announcements. These are gonna be big ones and you're not gonna want to miss it- be sure to join our Discord or sub to our Newsletter for up to the minute news on the future of CSD!

Secondly we just released our spinoff game, Cook Serve Forever, into early access! If you're looking for a more relaxed, chill game that is a very different type of vibe than the CSD series, check it out! (And it also plays great on the Deck as well!) And did you know if you've bought all three of our games you can get Cook Serve Forever at a nice discount? Check out the Cook Serve Series bundle today!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32041/The_Cook_Serve_Series_Bundle/

PATCH NOTES