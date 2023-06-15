 Skip to content

RICE™ update for 15 June 2023

v24 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 11460438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
Meta-Medals can now be flipped in the board.
You can now Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V on the meta screen to copy and paste builds.
You can now have meta-loadouts.
Added a new map, a Mushroom themed one! Can only appear in stage two or three.
Medal board will no longer reset every version.
Ice map can now appear in stage one.
The maps that didn’t have ambience before now have ambience.
‘Trust Me’ is 10x more common and

Dev Note:
A very empty patch, mostly due to a lot of backend rewriting how medals are stored, but hopefully medals should be a lot easier to manage now!
I really like the new map, it feels fun to try zip around on the brooks, trust me

