-Added MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) Vehicle
Use GPS to find location of your target, put the coordinates into MLRS and launch it either remotely (by using MLRS Remote) or manually pressing launch button in MLRS Control panel
-Added 3 new maps
House 2, House 3, Fortress
-Added new map for Building mode: Island
Building Destruction update for 13 June 2023
MLRS Update
Changed files in this update