Demonologist update for 13 June 2023

Demonologist v0.4.3 patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Here are the release notes for patch v0.4.3

Added:

  • Added - 4 New pets
  • Added - 3 New death sequences
  • Added - New safe house interactions
  • Added - 4 New t-shirts
  • Added - Loadout Presets
  • Added - New optional objectives in Abandoned House and Cyclone Street
  • Added - New tool
  • Added - -S?

Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

  • Abandoned House's upper floor reworked

Fixed:

  • Fixed - Kurosawa's Garden and Attic fingerprint issues
  • Fixed - Abandoned House's upper floor fingerprint issues
  • Fixed - Localizations issues

