Demonologist v0.4.3 patch

Hello, Here are the release notes for patch v0.4.3
Added:
- Added - 4 New pets
- Added - 3 New death sequences
- Added - New safe house interactions
- Added - 4 New t-shirts
- Added - Loadout Presets
- Added - New optional objectives in Abandoned House and Cyclone Street
- Added - New tool
- Added - -S?
Improved/Changed/Adjusted:
- Abandoned House's upper floor reworked
Fixed:
- Fixed - Kurosawa's Garden and Attic fingerprint issues
- Fixed - Abandoned House's upper floor fingerprint issues
- Fixed - Localizations issues
