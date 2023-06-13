Local CO-OP Multiplayer HUGE update

Grab a friend and plug in a controller and enjoy a new splitscreen multiplayer experience! What exactly does this update have? Well, other then the stuff that was already released, there is 1 thing.

The second player can now choose any class they want to be and change it on the fly, at anytime! That's right! Having a tough time and want to heal your friend? Switch to a paladin and heal em! Want do do ranged attacks? Switch into a mage! The second player can switch to whatever they need to be the best companion they can be to the first player.

If you are having a tough time figuring out how to do the multiplayer for the first time because steam is weird with settings, then follow this video! Once you do this once, you shouldn't have to again. It should just be plug and play with the controller.

Have fun out there!!