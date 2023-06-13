PixelOver 0.14.1 FBX and DAE 3D imports

Hello, here's a small update adding new supported formats for 3D scenes import (.fbx, .dae).

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

New supported formats for 3D scene import (.fbx, .dae).

Please note that these formats are proprietary, so for a complex scene using gltf/glb is still more recommended.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Resource system updated, please use save as old version if you want to open a 0.14.1 file on an older version, otherwise resources may not load up.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed resource external synchronization. Resources were always reloaded even if it was not necessary.[/td]

[td]

Reported by dm

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed materials consistency when using undo/redo.[/td]

[td]

Reported by dm

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Improved importation of .mtl to editable materials (now using multiple times the same material is supported).[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Saving formats are now well updated in resources input save as dialog.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Roadmap for 2023

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Edit 3D bones animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Particle systems.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D and 3D text object.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D lights with support of normal and depth map.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation and effects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Materials edition especially with custom palette indexation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More available effects with a tool to place them easily.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[td]Import FBX and DAE 3D formats.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import Aseprite and PSD 2D formats.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Better favorite system with preview for shader, palette, dithering, ...[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !