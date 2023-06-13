 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wolf Souls update for 13 June 2023

Arrows - bug fixed.

Share · View all patches · Build 11460127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several players have found a bug with arrows flying through walls. I fixed this problem and I hope this was the last big mistake. I m very sorry for this.
Thank you for your patience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2421561 Depot 2421561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link