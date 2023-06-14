 Skip to content

Hero's Land update for 14 June 2023

June 14th Update Note

View all patches · Build 11460036

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Adjustment ]

  1. Adjust fishing
    (1) Expand the safe area and increase the fishing area. Fishing players in this area will not be harmed and will not consume physical strength in the water
    (2) Wild fishing experience reduced by 20%

  2. Cancel the one-hour forced offline mechanism

  3. Adjust the peace guard skill mechanism of the official server:
    (1) Only for players below level 60
    (2) CD changed to 5 minutes
    (3) No longer disappear due to killing or accumulation of damage

  4. Gold coin adjustment:
    (1) Cancel the death settlement gold coins, and change to get gold coins every 10 levels starting from level 40 in the game

  5. The daily rewards of ranks cancel the gold coins, and change to the daily rewards of "heroes/pets" fragments

[bug fix]
(1) Fix the error of the sound effect of the Ritual Firecannon's normal attack
(2) Fix the bug that only one pet can be summoned after continuing to play
(3) Repair the sound effect of the Dragon Flame Cannon played by the Arrow Tower

