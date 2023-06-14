June 14th Update Note

[Adjustment ]

Adjust fishing

(1) Expand the safe area and increase the fishing area. Fishing players in this area will not be harmed and will not consume physical strength in the water

(2) Wild fishing experience reduced by 20%

Cancel the one-hour forced offline mechanism

Adjust the peace guard skill mechanism of the official server:

(1) Only for players below level 60

(2) CD changed to 5 minutes

(3) No longer disappear due to killing or accumulation of damage

Gold coin adjustment:

(1) Cancel the death settlement gold coins, and change to get gold coins every 10 levels starting from level 40 in the game