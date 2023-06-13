Patch - Build 1866

Updates in Build 1866
-
more actions for mouse buttons (kick, move, firstaid etc.)
-
allow changing keys for quicksave, quickload, screenshot
-
option to reverse (or turn off) gun change with mousewheel
-
option to turn off gun bobbing
-
fullscreen now uses the full extended display
-
fix: don't keep swimming down with crouch when crouch is in toggle mode
-
fix: sometimes the second boss wouldn't trigger level exit
-
fix: dual crosshair drawn when using turret
-
fix for binding PgUp, PgDn, Home, End, Ins, Del
-
fix for mirror render with changed fov
-
fix for mirror on e1m2
-
fix for security camera monitor with changed fov
Changed files in this update