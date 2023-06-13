 Skip to content

Zortch update for 13 June 2023

Patch - Build 1866

Patch - Build 1866

Updates in Build 1866

  • more actions for mouse buttons (kick, move, firstaid etc.)

  • allow changing keys for quicksave, quickload, screenshot

  • option to reverse (or turn off) gun change with mousewheel

  • option to turn off gun bobbing

  • fullscreen now uses the full extended display

  • fix: don't keep swimming down with crouch when crouch is in toggle mode

  • fix: sometimes the second boss wouldn't trigger level exit

  • fix: dual crosshair drawn when using turret

  • fix for binding PgUp, PgDn, Home, End, Ins, Del

  • fix for mirror render with changed fov

  • fix for mirror on e1m2

  • fix for security camera monitor with changed fov



