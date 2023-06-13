 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 13 June 2023

Hot fix for Tutorial

Build 11459997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.1.290

This is an extraordinary hot update. The main thing is fixing a broken tutorial. We are sorry if you had to experience this for yourself, please forgive us. The tutorial broke as a result of research optimization. Now everything is fixed and working.

Bug fixes

  • fixed runway exit placement on the existing road issue
  • fixed external road lanes generation issue
  • fixed the tutorial

Balance

  • increased base amount of fuel for early fuel facilities
  • slightly increased prices for the early facilities

