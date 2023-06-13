Hot fix for Tutorial

Version 1.0.1.290
This is an extraordinary hot update. The main thing is fixing a broken tutorial. We are sorry if you had to experience this for yourself, please forgive us. The tutorial broke as a result of research optimization. Now everything is fixed and working.
Bug fixes
- fixed runway exit placement on the existing road issue
- fixed external road lanes generation issue
- fixed the tutorial
Balance
- increased base amount of fuel for early fuel facilities
- slightly increased prices for the early facilities
Changed files in this update