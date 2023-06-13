P.18.0 | Gameplay Overhaul #2

Share · View all patches · Build 11459860 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

New :

Settings Menu :

Re-designed the settings menu

Added some new options : Mouse and Controller Sens



Pause Menu :

No longer will pressing escape boot you back to the main menu, now a menu will open, allowing you to chose to either resume, change settings, or return to the main menu!

Iced Coffee Recipes :

Mocha Iced Coffee : 3 Pumps Mocha

Changes :

Customers :

Customers will now drive up in their car instead of appearing out of thin air

In-Game :

Added placeholder pallets that boxes will spawn on

Moved the spawn location of boxes to the opposite side of the back door

Bug Fixes :

Fixed a bug that prevented players from playing items in the order zone

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill the ice scoop by clicking on random objects/mid air

Fixed a bug that caused the Coffee Maker and Iced Coffee Maker to clip into the player's camera

Known Issues :