Run a Café Playtest update for 13 June 2023

P.18.0 | Gameplay Overhaul #2

New :

Settings Menu :

  • Re-designed the settings menu
    Added some new options :

    • Mouse and Controller Sens

Pause Menu :

No longer will pressing escape boot you back to the main menu, now a menu will open, allowing you to chose to either resume, change settings, or return to the main menu!

Iced Coffee Recipes :

  • Mocha Iced Coffee : 3 Pumps Mocha

Changes :

Customers :

  • Customers will now drive up in their car instead of appearing out of thin air

In-Game :

  • Added placeholder pallets that boxes will spawn on
  • Moved the spawn location of boxes to the opposite side of the back door

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from playing items in the order zone
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill the ice scoop by clicking on random objects/mid air
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Coffee Maker and Iced Coffee Maker to clip into the player's camera

Known Issues :

  • Ice and Ice Bin make no noise, to be added in P.19.0

