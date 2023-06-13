P.18.0 | Gameplay Overhaul #2

New :
Settings Menu :
-
Re-designed the settings menu
Added some new options :
- Mouse and Controller Sens
Pause Menu :
No longer will pressing escape boot you back to the main menu, now a menu will open, allowing you to chose to either resume, change settings, or return to the main menu!
Iced Coffee Recipes :
- Mocha Iced Coffee : 3 Pumps Mocha
Changes :
Customers :
- Customers will now drive up in their car instead of appearing out of thin air
In-Game :
- Added placeholder pallets that boxes will spawn on
- Moved the spawn location of boxes to the opposite side of the back door
Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from playing items in the order zone
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill the ice scoop by clicking on random objects/mid air
- Fixed a bug that caused the Coffee Maker and Iced Coffee Maker to clip into the player's camera
Known Issues :
- Ice and Ice Bin make no noise, to be added in P.19.0
Changed files in this update