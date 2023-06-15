Bombergrounds: Reborn – Major Content Update 😎 – Patch 1.3.3 is now live!

Hello, Bombers!
We’re excited to share that we’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring you our latest update for Bombergrounds: Reborn, aimed at enhancing your gaming experience and blasting the fun to new heights!
New Features
New animal: Blimpy (skill: Voidshift)
Game Mode: Free for All – Every animal for itself! Be the leader and win the game!
Game Mode: Classic Battle Royale – Throwback to the old days of Bombergrounds. Classic powerups, one shot kills!
Timed Game Events: Turn on your Mobile Notifications! – Keep an eye out for Force Frenzy, Starry Spectacle, Stun Storm, Rampage Rumble, Grand Clash and more!
Map Pool Randomization: Maps are now chosen at random, instead of changing once every 4 hours.
Map: Launch Pads & Spike Traps have been introduced into the Official Map Pool.
Performance
Large improvements in both Network and FPS stability in-game for all devices.
Improvements
In-game: Bomb splitting is back! You can now push multiple bombs at a time (even in a straight line if you position correctly).
Custom Games are now available without owning the Bomber Pass.
Friend limit has been increased from 50 to 100.
In-game: Animal Level Indicator.
In-game: Reduced camera shake intensity
Animal View: See the Max Potential of each animal stat.
Daily Reward now resets on a certain time of the day, instead of on a 24-hour timer.
Game Mode Selector changes
Bugfixes
Fixed: Iggy ability being able to displace bombs.
Fixed: Hitting a bomb before a bomb did not correctly bounce the bomb.
Updated: Wrong localization in some languages.
Fixed: Map maker error with deleting blocks.
Fixed: Moved leave button in Matchmaking when you get a party invite
Fixed: Bombs not falling in the air.
Fixed: Small issue that made some games not start properly.
Updated: Polished Celebration sequences for each game mode.
Fixed: Buy Prompt did not show correct amount of Spins/Boxes when buying a multi-pack of Mega Boxes.
Changed files in this update