Bombergrounds: Reborn – Major Content Update 😎 – Patch 1.3.3 is now live!

Hello, Bombers!

We’re excited to share that we’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring you our latest update for Bombergrounds: Reborn, aimed at enhancing your gaming experience and blasting the fun to new heights!

New Features

New animal: Blimpy (skill: Voidshift)

Game Mode: Free for All – Every animal for itself! Be the leader and win the game!

Game Mode: Classic Battle Royale – Throwback to the old days of Bombergrounds. Classic powerups, one shot kills!

Timed Game Events: Turn on your Mobile Notifications! – Keep an eye out for Force Frenzy, Starry Spectacle, Stun Storm, Rampage Rumble, Grand Clash and more!

Map Pool Randomization: Maps are now chosen at random, instead of changing once every 4 hours.

Map: Launch Pads & Spike Traps have been introduced into the Official Map Pool.

Performance

Large improvements in both Network and FPS stability in-game for all devices.

Improvements

In-game: Bomb splitting is back! You can now push multiple bombs at a time (even in a straight line if you position correctly).

Custom Games are now available without owning the Bomber Pass.

Friend limit has been increased from 50 to 100.

In-game: Animal Level Indicator.

In-game: Reduced camera shake intensity

Animal View: See the Max Potential of each animal stat.

Daily Reward now resets on a certain time of the day, instead of on a 24-hour timer.

Game Mode Selector changes

Bugfixes

Fixed: Iggy ability being able to displace bombs.

Fixed: Hitting a bomb before a bomb did not correctly bounce the bomb.

Updated: Wrong localization in some languages.

Fixed: Map maker error with deleting blocks.

Fixed: Moved leave button in Matchmaking when you get a party invite

Fixed: Bombs not falling in the air.

Fixed: Small issue that made some games not start properly.

Updated: Polished Celebration sequences for each game mode.

Fixed: Buy Prompt did not show correct amount of Spins/Boxes when buying a multi-pack of Mega Boxes.