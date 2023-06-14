Update 0.4.11 allows players to share their own maps and game modes with each other through the Steam Workshop.
Workshop:
- The Steam Workshop can now be used to subscribe to player created maps and game modes
Mission:
- The AI opponent now controls and defends key locations on the map
- Requirements of unit perks in the techtree are displayed
- Supplies are loaded automatically onto the ship on the home island
Balancing:
- Villages recruit fewer workers until a player allies with them
- All factions spawn with one scout
- Colony and Army players spawn with one carriage
- Increased build times of Command Post, Saloon and Lodge
- Watchtower cost increased to 40
- Using multiple builders on the same structure decreases their build speed
- Puk-Wudgie camp now drops essence when defeated
User Interface:
- WASD-friendly hotkey preset has been added
- Army units can now be added to control groups automatically
- Inventory details toggle keeps state between games
