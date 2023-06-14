 Skip to content

Arcane Wilds update for 14 June 2023

Update 0.4.11

Update 0.4.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.11 allows players to share their own maps and game modes with each other through the Steam Workshop.

Workshop:

  • The Steam Workshop can now be used to subscribe to player created maps and game modes

Mission:

  • The AI opponent now controls and defends key locations on the map
  • Requirements of unit perks in the techtree are displayed
  • Supplies are loaded automatically onto the ship on the home island

Balancing:

  • Villages recruit fewer workers until a player allies with them
  • All factions spawn with one scout
  • Colony and Army players spawn with one carriage
  • Increased build times of Command Post, Saloon and Lodge
  • Watchtower cost increased to 40
  • Using multiple builders on the same structure decreases their build speed
  • Puk-Wudgie camp now drops essence when defeated

User Interface:

  • WASD-friendly hotkey preset has been added
  • Army units can now be added to control groups automatically
  • Inventory details toggle keeps state between games

