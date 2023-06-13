Hey Dungeoneers, here is the first of the patches for v2.1!

As mentioned before, I expect there to be more patches than usual in v2.1 as I'm working on some technical changes to support future content additions. This time around there aren't too many user-facing technical improvements though, so the patch is mostly about QoL and bugfixes.

Here's a quick rundown of the changes:

Internal changes that will better support creating a sublevel for the blacksmith's quest.

Barkskin can now stack from multiple sources. Only the strongest instance of barkskin is used when calculating defense, but this means that very strong short-term barkskin no longer totally overrides weaker long-term barkskin.

can now stack from multiple sources. Only the strongest instance of barkskin is used when calculating defense, but this means that very strong short-term barkskin no longer totally overrides weaker long-term barkskin. Rooted has had a big consistency pass. It now properly presents movement from dash, blink, and leap abilities. Teleportation still works while rooted.

has had a big consistency pass. It now properly presents movement from dash, blink, and leap abilities. Teleportation still works while rooted. Various abilities that automatically move the hero closer to a target now consider whether the hero is levitating when determining what hazards to avoid.

~15 bug fixes, several of which are from prior to v2.1.0

You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes.