Shattered Pixel Dungeon update for 13 June 2023

v2.1.1

13 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Dungeoneers, here is the first of the patches for v2.1!

As mentioned before, I expect there to be more patches than usual in v2.1 as I'm working on some technical changes to support future content additions. This time around there aren't too many user-facing technical improvements though, so the patch is mostly about QoL and bugfixes.

Here's a quick rundown of the changes:

  • Internal changes that will better support creating a sublevel for the blacksmith's quest.
  • Barkskin can now stack from multiple sources. Only the strongest instance of barkskin is used when calculating defense, but this means that very strong short-term barkskin no longer totally overrides weaker long-term barkskin.
  • Rooted has had a big consistency pass. It now properly presents movement from dash, blink, and leap abilities. Teleportation still works while rooted.
  • Various abilities that automatically move the hero closer to a target now consider whether the hero is levitating when determining what hazards to avoid.
  • ~15 bug fixes, several of which are from prior to v2.1.0

You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes.

