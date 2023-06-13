 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 13 June 2023

BUG fixed 2023-06-13-3

Share · View all patches · Build 11459601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized the color setting logic of underwear
  2. Fixed AI waypoint issue on some maps
  3. Reduce the number of animals
  4. Added UI prompts when changing magazines
  5. Fixed the weapon display value error
  6. Fixed the free camera in the locker room

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2373291 Depot 2373291
  • Loading history…
