- Optimized the color setting logic of underwear
- Fixed AI waypoint issue on some maps
- Reduce the number of animals
- Added UI prompts when changing magazines
- Fixed the weapon display value error
- Fixed the free camera in the locker room
安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 13 June 2023
BUG fixed 2023-06-13-3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
