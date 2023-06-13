Little Lars Content Update Now Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, Friends!

We promised y'all an update, now it's live. This is our first BFF update and it's all about Little Lars. Why? Because they're awesome!

Little Lars has got a new skin for you to unlock in the PalPrize Machine to really enhance their style and we've also added five new cards. They are...

Predator Vision

Phantom Bullets

Grenade Lover

Bigger Explosions

Thick Skin

We can't wait to see how you work with these new cards and whether they make it into your decks!

On top of that, you've got a new card back variant and three Hama Chains, just to really stylize your game and show your 'big love' for Lars!

Also, look at how adorable they are? ;_;

Changelog

Content & Features

One new skin for Little Lars (Arctic Lover)

Five new cards: Predator Vision, Phantom Bullets, Bigger Explosions, Thick Skin and Bomb Lover

Three additional Hama Chains and one new card back variant are available to buy from the PalPrize Machines

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Improvements have been done to the servers for better stability

Subway Station map has gotten some optimizations for better overall performance

Added outline for Ally helpers such as CA-Turret for better visibility

Fixed: Footstep audio from third-person views now matches the surface players walk on

Fixed: The flashing light from using the Nuke card no longer stays on the screen after a round ends or when a player goes back to Buddy's Boulevard

Thanks for continuing to support Friends vs Friends, we appreciate all of you. Have fun on Buddy's Boulevard!