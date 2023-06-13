Little Lars Content Update Now Live!

Hey, Friends!
We promised y'all an update, now it's live. This is our first BFF update and it's all about Little Lars. Why? Because they're awesome!
Little Lars has got a new skin for you to unlock in the PalPrize Machine to really enhance their style and we've also added five new cards. They are...
- Predator Vision
- Phantom Bullets
- Grenade Lover
- Bigger Explosions
- Thick Skin
We can't wait to see how you work with these new cards and whether they make it into your decks!
On top of that, you've got a new card back variant and three Hama Chains, just to really stylize your game and show your 'big love' for Lars!
Also, look at how adorable they are? ;_;
Changelog
Content & Features
- One new skin for Little Lars (Arctic Lover)
- Five new cards: Predator Vision, Phantom Bullets, Bigger Explosions, Thick Skin and Bomb Lover
- Three additional Hama Chains and one new card back variant are available to buy from the PalPrize Machines
Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Improvements have been done to the servers for better stability
- Subway Station map has gotten some optimizations for better overall performance
- Added outline for Ally helpers such as CA-Turret for better visibility
- Fixed: Footstep audio from third-person views now matches the surface players walk on
- Fixed: The flashing light from using the Nuke card no longer stays on the screen after a round ends or when a player goes back to Buddy's Boulevard
Thanks for continuing to support Friends vs Friends, we appreciate all of you. Have fun on Buddy's Boulevard!
- Brainwash Gang & Raw Fury
