Wingman AI Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following...

Wingmen will now consider all available weapons when deciding which one to use including any turreted guns when the range to target is 2,000m or less. Updated the formula for calculating the best weapon to use so that the closer the target is the more likely the A.I. will choose to use turreted guns. This is balanced by also taking into account the available number of missiles so the A.I. may still opt for missiles if it has lots of them available. A.I. will now report back "No Suitable Weapon" if the target is outside all available weapon ranges. New Command "Flight RTB" (F4 by default) will instruct your wingman to return to base and land. Updated some of the Targeting Pod code to try and fix the bug where targeting pods get stuck in the top right corner and cannot be moved unless you use the "Reset Targeting Pod" command. This seems to only effect TrackIR users.

The next thing I want to do is improve the "Attack My Target" command so that the A.I. will close to attack range if the target isn't too far away as well as smoothing out the transition to hover if the order is given when the wingman is moving at speed.

I also want to add in a "Search & Destroy" command which will instruct the A.I. to engage targets within a certain area.

These final 2 command should make the A.I. fairly competent and I will then be looking at some U.I. changes to integrate the commands to allow GamePad/Hotas users to issue commands more easily. This system will also allow you to setup voice commands via something like VoiceAttack.

Finally, I will be adding in the calculations for D.P. usage and applying the XP earned to the correct pilots etc.

Once this is done I think the current beta can be moved into the live branch. ːsteamsunnyː