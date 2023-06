Dear time travelers,

Long time no news from us but we were gathering your comments and tried to understand what cause issues with the FPS and some exact game parts from you and prepared a small update that includes:

• FPS changes if you jump

• Low-tier PCs have had issues in some places where physics was used (unable to pass a part with the toy car as an example).

Please, update the game on Steam and tell us if there are any other issues.

Have a safe week!